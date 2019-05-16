As an official media partner for TEDxLuxembourgCity, RTL and RTL Today are delighted to exclusively announce the first six speakers for the 2019 edition of TEDxLuxembourgCity.

TEDx events are independently organised TED events and the next Luxembourg-based event is taking place in June.

As previously announced, the TEDxLuxembourgCity conference will take place on 15 June at the Luxembourg Philharmonie under the slogan "Explore, Explain, Excite". As per the TEDxLuxembourgCity website, "The purpose of TEDxLuxembourgCity is to bring people together to explore who we are and the world around us. We engage Luxembourg and the greater region to share and explain ideas and create a movement with a view to exciting the community to build a better future for us all."

RTL Today can now announce the first six speakers for the conference. They are:

David Goldrake , the Luxembourgish magician and illusionist based in Las Vegas,

Paloma Castro , the former Global Director of Corporate Affairs at LVMH Moët Hennessy, who is now Head of Communicats at LIME, which offers services in the realm of micro-mobility,

Sebastian Bellin , the former Brazilian-Belgian professional basketball player. Bellin was seriously injured in the 2016 Brussels Airport terror attacks and has since gone on a journey from not being to walk to planning to compete at the Ironman World Championship,

Farah Nanji , founder of Regent's Racing also known as DJ NINJA,

Marc Stoltz , the former Luxembourgish police officer who opened the KRav Maga centre in Luxembourg,

David Goldsmith, author of Paid to Think and a leading challenger of the negative effects of AI.

Stay tuned for more announcements. Tickets can be bought on the Philharmonie's website.