Could this new high-energy, protein-rich milk become the new global superfood?

A team from the Institute of Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine in India have made an interesting discovery after analysing the guts of Diploptera punctata (Pacific Beetle Cockroach).

To feed its young, the cockroach produces a high-protein milk substance, more like little crystals, which are four times more nutritious than cow's milk.

"The crystals are like a complete food - they have proteins, fats and sugars. If you look into the protein sequences, they have all the essential amino acids," said scientist Sanchari Banerjee to the Times of India.

More and more people have been moving away from drinking cow's milk in recent years, wondering whether it really does the body good after several studies and documentaries critically discussed the dairy industry.

The question remains: apart from the gross-factor, how do you extract the milk in high quantities so that it can be a suitable alternative to today's milk sources? Scientists have already dismissed this option, and are rather looking at sequencing the genes responsible for the milk production.