Aussie couple find Huntsman Spider eating Pygmy Possum.

It may be that you associate the word pygmy with 'small', and you'd be right, however any size-ist nonsense aside, have you ever wanted to see a spider eat a possum?

I'd say there are a few folk for whom this would ba viable pastime but for the rest of us, it's a big NO THANKS.

Justine Latton and her husband were enjoying some time in Tasmania's Mount Field National Park over the weekend when they saw a huge hunstman spider devouring a possum.

© Facebook/Justin Latton

Latton then posted a photos of the incredible scenes on the Tasmanian Insects and Spiders Facebook page, sharing the frightful sight with other nature 'lovers'.

"Possum-eating spider! Taken by my husband at a Mt Field lodge," Latton wrote, adding a smiley emoticon.

Now, the pygmy elephant in the room needs addressing, the spider is chowing down on a possum which is actually quite small compared to other species - according to Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Services, their bodies grow to just 5-6.5cm, and they weigh a mere 7g.

To be clear, proportionately, that's bigger than the spider's main body - you could compare that to us (human people) eating our desks.