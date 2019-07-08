With that said, the air quality in Esch is still classified as 'good' - the best overall category.

The study, carried out by IQAir and as reported on by the World Economic Forum includes three locations in Luxembourg: Esch, Luxembourg City, and Junglinster.

Drawing on data from governmental monitoring sources as well as "a selection of validated outdoor IRAir AirVisual air quality monitors", the report specifically looks at measurements of PM2.5, i.e. airborne particle matter measuring 2.5 microns in size. The full report is available through the link below.

How Luxembourg and nearby cities measure up

A score of up to 12.0 is considered "good", while 12.1-35.4 is "moderate". We looked at the three cities/towns in Luxembourg included in the study, as well as a few nearby cities in Belgium, France, and Germany. The below graphic is sorted according to the 2018 average, and a higher placement in the list means more pollution. The "rank" on the left indicates each city's worldwide pollution ranking.

© AirVisual website screenshot

February 2018 was particularly prone to pollution, with Trier recording 21.4, followed by Koblenz at 19.9, and Junglinster with 18.9. On the whole, only Junglinster met the 2018 WHO target.