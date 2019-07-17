VIDEO: Area51
How Did Area 51 Become The Site Of Alien Conspiracy Theories?
Area 51 has been the focal point of alien conspiracy theories in America for decades.
The remote military base in the Nevada desert has a lot of history.
It has been associated with aliens almost since its inception.
In 1954, President Eisenhower authorized the development of a top secret, high-altitude recon aircraft program.
It required a remote location that wasn't easily accessible to civilians or spies and Area 51 fit the bill perfectly.
Am meeschte gelies