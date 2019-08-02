Footage has surfaced of crocodiles hunting in the flooded streets of the Indian City of Vadodara after the flooding of the Vishwamitri River.

In the below images, a couple of our canine friends are being stalked by a hungry snapper and narrowly avoid becoming lunch.

The city was hit by floods after heavy rainfall and the subsequent rise in the level of the Vishwamitri river has caused widespread flooding in the city.

While not in the league of scares as the recent smash hit creature feature Crawl, this is still squeaky bum time.

You'd need undercrackers should this occur outside Scott's bar in the Grund.