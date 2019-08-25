Hillary The Donkey Rescued After 2 Years Alone On An Island

The wild equine has finally been rescued. According to HuffPost, the stranded burro was removed from her lonely island and will eventually join a new herd.

Hillary was alone on a small patch of land in the middle of a California lake for around two years. She is now settling in at a facility near Sacramento that is run by the nonprofit Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue.

Rescuers say Hillary has a front leg injury that will be treated prior to introducing her to a new permanent herd.