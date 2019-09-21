A hotel in mid-west Sweden posted a picture of the substantial snowfall to their Facebook page on Tuesday.

Dan Norström, who has worked at Långbergets Sporthotell for over 20 years, has been quoted in local press saying that he has never seen snow arrive this early. Sweden at large is still enjoying fairly warm temperatures, however, with Stockholm expecting temperatures of up to 18 °C today.

As for Luxembourg, we've got plenty of rain on the weather menu for the next week or so - but with temperatures set to stay above 9 °C, we don't have to worry about snow quite yet.