This carp has a human face. See it and then realize you can never unsee it. EVER. Stuff of nightmares.

A visitor, who took a visit to Miao village in Kunming, China, was left stunned to spot a fish that happens to have a human face.

This carp has a human face 😳 pic.twitter.com/okT67Zyo4v — The Unexplained (@Unexplained) November 8, 2019

Far from an isolated case, in 2010, a 44 year-old butcher from Essex found a similar “humanoid”carp.

It was later sold at £40,000 / 46,000Eur.

Imagine that on your sushi platter.