How can an early childhood experience with separation, such as divorce or the experience of being adopted, affect the ability to bond and the mental health during teenage years?

Explaining their own research in less than 90 seconds: 8 young scientists from Luxembourg accepted the challenge in the 2nd edition of the video series "My research in 90 seconds". In this episode Alessandro Decarli presents his work on attachment theory.

Author: Alessandro Decarli

Video: Jean-Paul Bertemes (FNR) & Moast Creative Studios

Hello, my name is Alessandro and I am a psychologist at the University of Luxembourg.

My research field is Attachment Theory. Attachment Theory describes the dynamics of the parent-child relationship from birth on and their influence on the future development of the child.

In our study, we are investigating how separation experiences in early childhood, as for instance a parental divorce or the experience of being adopted, influence attachment and mental health during adolescence.

In order to investigate the relationship between adolescents and their parents, we interview them. We also set up a parent-child interaction, in which the adolescents and their parents have to discuss a disagreement.

The study is particularly relevant for the Greater Region, since to this day there is no relevant data on this subject.

The aim is also to understand what kind of needs the parents and the child have, in order to develop new and specific clinical interventions for families who have issues.

Additionally, through feedback from us, the study offers the participating families the possibility to reflect upon their own personal situation and to better understand the relational dynamics between parents and children.