The boy, on a family ski trip, somehow slipped from the ski lift and was only prevented from serious injury by his father's desperate grip and some quick thinking teens.

The boy had boarded the Screaming Eagle chairlift on Grouse Mountain in Vancouver, Canada.

Unfortunately he didn't manage to get seated correctly, leaving him dangling off the side as the chair continued to rise up the lift route.

A witness said the loud music made it so his father's cries for help couldn't be heard by staff and the fail-safes weren't activated.

Once the lift was stopped the father and dangling son were suspended some 20ft in the air. The situation looked bleak.

Luckily, a group of 13- and 14-year old boys who were skiing and snowboarding below saw the dangling kid and jumped into action. Taking a look around, the resourceful lads went all McGyver and constructed a "makeshift rescue trampoline" out of netting, and some cladding that wrapped round the lift's support structures. They spread out underneath the lift and pulled the material taut, much like a fireman's catch net.

They then instructed the kid to take off his skis and drop the (approximately) 6 meters to safety.

Luckily the boy didn't sustain any injuries, according to Julie Grant, a spokesperson for the resort,he was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The president of Grouse Mountain, Michael Cameron, met with the heroes to thank them and offered them season passes to the resort.