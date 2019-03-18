German police report that a drunken man armed with a fire extinguisher went on a rampage due to the train's high speeds.

The man, a wee bit over the limit of responsible drinking, bashed through the door of the driver’s cab on a high-speed train en route from Frankfurt to Paris.

The drunken chap had a simple demanded, that simply the driver slow down the high speed train as it was making him anxious.

The ICE train operated by Germany’s Deutsche Bahn stopped near Frankfurt after the incident Sunday morning according to Federal police. The 30-year-old man from Heideberg, who hasn’t yet been identified, was arrested at the scene and faces an investigation into dangerous interference in rail traffic, among other potential misdemeanors.

Witness reports from some of the passengers claim that the man took a fire extinguisher from the wall bracketing, smashed a glass door separating the cab from the passenger compartment, and told the shocked driver the train was going much too fast and he had no choice but to 'save the passengers'.

No passengers were hurt during the incident but the train was taken out of service.