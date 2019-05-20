Banana and Salted Caramel flavour was the assailants preferred projectile.

*the video, taken from The Guardian is of superior sound quality, the license remains with them.

Nigel Farage has had a milkshake thrown at him whilst on a campaign walkabout in Leeds.

As Farage rightly points out this episode was bound to happen: "...complete failure... I could have spotted that a mile off" he said. "How did you not stop that?" he continued before being ushered away by his security staff.

Paul Crowther, 32, from Throckley, Newcastle was taken away in cuffs and remains in custody. Northumbria Police will pursue charges of common assault.

According to the BBC, Crowther was somewhat opportunist in his dousing, "I didn't know he [Mr Farage] was in town, I thought this is my only chance. It's a right of protest against people like him."

Crowther was sad to have not been able to enjoy his shake; "I was quite looking forward to it, but I think it went on a better purpose."

Mr Farage is the the latest victim of a protest which has seen other European election candidates such as Ukip's Carl Benjamin and ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson suffer similar attacks (see link).

Farage later tweeted: "Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible. "For a civilised democracy to work you need the losers' consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this."

