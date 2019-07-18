The natural phenomenon came dangerously close to a cruise ship on Monday.

Waterspouts are related to tornadoes and are relatively common in late summer. However, this was a particular strong one and could be observed for about an hour instead of only a couple of minutes. The waterspout was accompanied by heavy rain and a downfall of 125 mm (5 inches) per m/2 was recorded in an hour. That much rain is highly unusual for the French island.

The island was put under orange alert for storms, heavy rainfall and flooding. No one was harmed in the storm but the material damage is considerable. The situation has calmed down now and clearance works have started.

