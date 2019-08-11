Multiple emergency service units were called to the station in the German city of Eschborn.

German police reported that the owner had accidentally topped up her diesel car with petrol. After noticing the mistake, the 55-year-old asked bystanders to help push her car to the station's vacuum cleaner.

In an attempt to suck out the petrol with the vacuum machine and a garden hose, the vacuum cleaner caught fire, after which sparks quickly set alight the car as well.

The total fire damage is expected to add up to €30,000. One person was injured in the incident.