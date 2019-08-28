"Parliament must not be prorogued or dissolved unless and until the Article 50 period has been sufficiently extended or the UK's intention to withdraw from the EU has been cancelled," says the accompanying blurb to an online petition rallying against the UK government's attempts to push through Brexit (see link)

MPs will return to London later than in recent years, giving pro-EU lawmakers less time than expected to thwart Johnson's Brexit plans before Britain is due to leave the European Union on October 31.

The petition had surged to 85,000 signatures in one hour, following the news that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had enraged opposition MPs involved in trying to stop Brexit by delaying MP's returning to parliament.

*at time of publishing.