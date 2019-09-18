Bettel had set out to "ritually humiliate" the British Prime Minister, Farage says.

Nigel Farage has branded Luxembourg's Prime Minister a "pipsqueak" at the European Parliament regarding his treatment of Boris Johnson.

The leader of the Brexit Party told MEPs in Brussels on Wednesday 18 September that Xavier Bettel had set out to "ritually humiliate" the British Prime Minister during Mr Johnson's visit to the country, only to later be "welcomed as a hero" by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I am of course referring to the pipsqueak Prime Minister of Luxembourg who set out to ritually humiliate a British Prime Minister in the most astonishing way, only to greeted as a hero by President Macron at the Elysee Palace," Mr Farage told MEPs.

Johnson's visit to the Grand Duchy and his decision to swerve a planned press conference has split audiences across Europe.

Earlier on Wednesday European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said there was a "palpable" risk of a no-deal Brexit and EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned that a no-deal Brexit looms if the UK does not 'get serious'.