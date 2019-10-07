Having the right paperwork is no longer the only problem, a minister fears.

A government minister confessed that he is worried about lay-bys and quiet car parks in the case of a No-deal Brexit, The Times reported.

Drivers waiting in line for hours may head out to seek other activities in the meantime, the minister said, adding that there are "dogging hotspots all over the place."

Dogging is a slang term for having sex with strangers or watching others have sex in public. Now the minister is worried that doggy see, doggy do.

The question that remains, however, is whether these "voyeuristic sex sites" will thrust the local economy?