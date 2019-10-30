The funeral took place in Wiethagen near near Rostock in August, though details of the incident have only been released now out of respect for the mourners.

German funerals traditionally end with a visit to a restaurant for coffee and cake, which was the case in this incident.

Several guests experienced dizziness and nausea after eating the cake, and needed medical treatment. A police investigation found that the restaurant employee in charge of providing cakes for the occasion had asked their 18-year-old daughter to bake them.

However, miscommunication led to the mother accidentally taking the wrong cake out of the freezer - ending up serving the funeral party with a hash-laden cake which the daughter had prepared for another occasion.

The 18-year-old is under investigation.

A similar event in Luxembourg last year saw a train evacuated after cleaning staff found and ate some cookies which turned out to contain pot.