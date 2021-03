The @24hoursoflemans postponed to 𝟮𝟭-𝟮𝟮 𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭.

We have made this decision because we are eager for spectators to attend the race this year and are taking all health precautions to ensure a safe event.



➡ https://t.co/BVCjPYhfZp#LeMans24 @FIAWEC pic.twitter.com/6YgSDjZBVg