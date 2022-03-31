17h00 Course Moto3, 18h20 Course Moto2, 20h00 Course MotoGP mat engleschem a franséischem Commentaire.

Zäitplang: Sonndeg, 3. Abrëll 2022

17.00 Auer Race Moto3

18.20 Auer Race Moto2

20.00 Auer Race MotoGP Mat franséische Commentaire vun 18.10 Auer un op RTL 5minutes

Mir weisen d'MotoGP an d'Moto2 op Franséisch um RTL 5minutes, dat mat Commentairë vum Xavier Siméon a Philippe Jacquemotte. Mat engleschem Commentaire vu 16.55 Auer un op RTL Today Mir weisen d'MotoGP, d'Moto2 an d'Moto 3 mat engelsche Commentairen um RTL Today Replay vun de Courssen um RTL Play Klickt hei, fir de Replay vun de Courssen op RTL Play ze kucken Kalenner 2022

Termas de Río Hondo - Argentina 10 April: 4 - Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas

Circuit Of The Americas - United States 24 April: 5 - Grande Prémio de Portugal

Autódromo Internacional do Algarve - Portugal 1 May: 6 - Gran Premio Red Bull de España

Circuito de Jerez - Angel Nieto - Spain 15 May: 7 - SHARK Grand Prix de France

Le Mans - France 29 May: 8 - Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley

Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello - Italy 5 June: 9 - Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - Spain 19 June: 10 - Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland

Sachsenring - Germany 26 June: 11 - Motul TT Assen

TT Circuit Assen - Netherlands 10. July: 12 - Grand Prix of Finland

KymiRing - Finland 7 August: 13 - Monster Energy British Grand Prix

Silverstone Circuit - Great Britain 21 August: 14 - Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich

Red Bull Ring - Spielberg - Austria 4 September: 15 - Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini

Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli - Italy 18 September: 16 - Gran Premio de Aragón

MotorLand Aragón - Spain 25 September: 17 - Motul Grand Prix of Japan

Twin Ring Motegi - Japan 2 October: 18 - Thailand Grand Prix

Chang International Circuit - Thailand 16 October: 19 - Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix

Phillip Island - Australia 23 October: 20 - Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix

Sepang International Circuit - Malaysia 6 November: 21 - Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana

Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Spain