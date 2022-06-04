11h00 Course Moto3, 12h20 Course Moto2, 14h00 Course MotoGP mat engleschem a franséischem Commentaire.

Zäitplang: Sonndeg, 5. Juni 2022

11.00 Auer Race Moto3

12.20 Auer Race Moto2

14.00 Auer Race MotoGP Mat franséischem Commentaire vun 12.10 Auer un op RTL 5minutes

Mir weisen d'MotoGP an d'Moto2 op Franséisch um RTL 5minutes, dat mat Commentairë vum Philippe Jacquemotte. Mat engleschem Commentaire vun 10.50 Auer un op RTL Today Mir weisen d'MotoGP, d'Moto2, d'Moto3 an d'MotoE mat englesche Commentairen um RTL Today Replay vun de Courssen um RTL Play Klickt hei, fir de Replay vun de Courssen op RTL Play ze kucken Kalenner 2022 5 June: 9 - Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - Spain 19 June: 10 - Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland

Sachsenring - Germany 26 June: 11 - Motul TT Assen

TT Circuit Assen - Netherlands 10. July: 12 - Grand Prix of Finland

KymiRing - Finland 7 August: 13 - Monster Energy British Grand Prix

Silverstone Circuit - Great Britain 21 August: 14 - Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich

Red Bull Ring - Spielberg - Austria 4 September: 15 - Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini

Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli - Italy 18 September: 16 - Gran Premio de Aragón

MotorLand Aragón - Spain 25 September: 17 - Motul Grand Prix of Japan

Twin Ring Motegi - Japan 2 October: 18 - Thailand Grand Prix

Chang International Circuit - Thailand 16 October: 19 - Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix

Phillip Island - Australia 23 October: 20 - Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix

Sepang International Circuit - Malaysia 6 November: 21 - Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana

Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Spain