11h00 Course Moto3, 12h20 Course Moto2, 14h00 Course MotoGP mat engleschem a franséischem Commentaire.
Zäitplang: Sonndeg, 19. Juni 2022
11.00 Auer Race Moto3
12.20 Auer Race Moto2
14.00 Auer Race MotoGP
Mat franséischem Commentaire vun 12.10 Auer un op RTL 5minutes
Mir weisen d'MotoGP an d'Moto2 op Franséisch um RTL 5minutes, dat mat Commentairë vum Stéphane Mertens a Philippe Jacquemotte.
Mat engleschem Commentaire vun 10.50 Auer un op RTL Today
Mir weisen d'MotoGP, d'Moto2, d'Moto3 an d'MotoE mat engleschem Commentairen um RTL Today
Replay vun de Courssen um RTL Play
Klickt hei, fir de Replay vun de Courssen op RTL Play ze kucken
Kalenner 2022
19 June: 10 - Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland
Sachsenring - Germany
26 June: 11 - Motul TT Assen
TT Circuit Assen - Netherlands
10. July: 12 - Grand Prix of Finland
KymiRing - Finland
7 August: 13 - Monster Energy British Grand Prix
Silverstone Circuit - Great Britain
21 August: 14 - Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich
Red Bull Ring - Spielberg - Austria
4 September: 15 - Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini
Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli - Italy
18 September: 16 - Gran Premio de Aragón
MotorLand Aragón - Spain
25 September: 17 - Motul Grand Prix of Japan
Twin Ring Motegi - Japan
2 October: 18 - Thailand Grand Prix
Chang International Circuit - Thailand
16 October: 19 - Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix
Phillip Island - Australia
23 October: 20 - Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix
Sepang International Circuit - Malaysia
6 November: 21 - Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana
Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Spain