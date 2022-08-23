D'Formel-1-Ecurie an de Pilot hu sech drop gëeenegt, fir der Zesummenaarbecht um Enn vun der Saison een Enn ze setzen.

Den Daniel Ricciardo muss McLaren um Enn vun der Saison verloossen. Dat huet d'Ecurie e Mëttwoch de Mëtteg an engem Schreiwes matgedeelt. Wéi et am Schreiwes heescht, hätt ee sech zesummen drop gëeenegt, fir de Kontrakt, deen nach bis Enn 2023 sollt goen, virzäiteg opzeléisen. Den 33 Joer ale Ricciardo soll déi lescht néng Courssen an dëser Saison awer nach fueren.

2021 war den Australier vu Renault bei McLaren gewiesselt, hat un der Säit vum Youngster Lando Norris awer grouss Problemer. Well an der aktueller Saison keng Verbesserung ze erkenne war, huet McLaren no méiglechen Alternative gesicht - an déi méiglecherweis mam Oscar Piastri fonnt.

Am Ufank vun der Summerpaus an der Formel 1 war de Piastri scho vun Alpine als neie Pilot fir 2023 confirméiert ginn, den Australier hat dat direkt dementéiert. Elo kéint dann eventuell de McLaren-Cockpit waarden.

The team thanks Daniel for his dedication and contribution, including that memorable win in Monza. We look forward to finishing the season strongly together. — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 24, 2022

Schreiwes vu McLaren

McLaren Racing and Daniel Ricciardo can confirm that Daniel’s 2023 contract has been terminated early as both parties have mutually agreed that he will leave the team at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Daniel joined McLaren Racing in 2021 and has enjoyed some racing highlights during his time with the team, including winning the 2021 Italian Grand Prix in Monza. McLaren were the only team to achieve a one-two last season en route to securing fourth position in the Constructors’ Championship.

The team will confirm its full 2023 driver line-up in due course.

Daniel Ricciardo, said:

“It’s been a privilege to be a part of the McLaren Racing family for the last two seasons but following several months of discussions with Zak & Andreas we have decided to terminate my contract with the team early and agree to mutually part ways at the end of this season. I’ll be announcing my own future plans in due course but regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza, last season. I’ve enjoyed working with everyone at McLaren both trackside and back in Woking and will be giving my all on and off track as we enjoy the remainder of the season together. I’ve never been more motivated to compete and be a part of a sport that I love so much and look forward to what comes next.”

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team, said:

“I would like to thank Daniel for his dedication and contribution over the last two seasons so far. Despite the shared challenges, he has always turned up with a fighting spirit and positivity and helped the entire team to always keep pushing forward. We will never forget that memorable race win in Monza which was a great boost for the whole team. We still have an important battle in the Constructors’ Championship ahead of us for the remainder of the season and we look forward to battle this out with Daniel and Lando.”

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said:

“Daniel has been a great addition to McLaren, and it’s been a pleasure working with him. I’d like to thank him for all of his efforts over the last two seasons both trackside and back at base. It’s no secret that we hoped we could achieve more together but seeing him stand on the top step of the podium as a McLaren driver was a highlight. We wish him well for the future and let’s go enjoy the rest of the season together.”