Zäitplang: Sonndeg, 4. September 2022

11.00 Auer Race Moto3
12.20 Auer Race Moto2
14.00 Auer Race MotoGP
15.30 Auer Race MotoE

Mat franséischem Commentaire vun 12.10 Auer un op RTL 5minutes


Mir weisen d'MotoGP an d'Moto2 op Franséisch um RTL 5minutes, dat mat Commentairë vum Xavier Siméon a Philippe Jacquemotte.

Mat engleschem Commentaire vun 10.50 Auer un op RTL Today

Mir weisen d'MotoGP, d'Moto2 an d'Moto 3 mat englesche Commentairen um RTL Today

Replay vun de Courssen um RTL Play

Klickt hei, fir de Replay vun de Courssen um RTL Play ze kucken

Kalenner 2022

4 September: 15 - Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini
Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli - Italy

18 September: 16 - Gran Premio de Aragón
MotorLand Aragón - Spain

25 September: 17 - Motul Grand Prix of Japan
Twin Ring Motegi - Japan

2 October: 18 - Thailand Grand Prix
Chang International Circuit - Thailand

16 October: 19 - Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix
Phillip Island - Australia

23 October: 20 - Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix
Sepang International Circuit - Malaysia

6 November: 21 - Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana
Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Spain