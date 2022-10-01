7h00 Course Moto3, 8h20 Course Moto2, 10h00 Course MotoGP mat engleschem a franséischem Commentaire.
Zäitplang: Sonndeg, 2. Oktober 2022
7.00 Auer Race Moto3
8.20 Auer Race Moto2
10.00 Auer Race MotoGP
Mat franséischem Commentaire vun 8.10 Auer un op RTL 5minutes
Mir weisen d'MotoGP an d'Moto2 op Franséisch um RTL 5minutes, dat mat Commentairë vum Xavier Siméon a Philippe Jacquemotte.
Mat engleschem Commentaire vun 6.45 Auer un op RTL Today
Mir weisen d'MotoGP, d'Moto2 an d'Moto 3 mat englesche Commentairen um RTL Today
Replay vun de Courssen um RTL Play
Klickt hei, fir de Replay vun de Courssen um RTL Play ze kucken
Kalenner 2022
2 October: 18 - Thailand Grand Prix
Chang International Circuit - Thailand
16 October: 19 - Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix
Phillip Island - Australia
23 October: 20 - Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix
Sepang International Circuit - Malaysia
6 November: 21 - Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana
Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Spain