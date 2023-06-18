MotoGP™: Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland
12.15 Auer Course Moto2, 14.00 Auer Course MotoGP mat lëtzebuergeschem an engleschem Commentaire.
Zäitplang: Sonndeg, 18. Juni 2023
12.00 Auer Ufank vum Stream
12.15 Auer Race Moto2
14.00 Auer Race MotoGP
Mir weisen d'MotoGP an d'Moto2 op Lëtzebuergesch um RTL.lu, dat mat Commentairë vum Chrëscht Beneké a Chris Leesch.
Mat engleschem Commentaire vun 10.45 Auer un op RTL Today
Mir weisen d'MotoGP, d'Moto2 an d'Moto 3 mat englesche Commentairen um RTL Today
Replay vun de Courssen um RTL Play
Klickt hei, fir de Replay vun de Courssen um RTL Play ze kucken
Saison-Kalenner 2023
18. Juni: 7 - Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland
Sachsenring - Däitschland
25. Juni: 8 - Motul TT Assen
TT Circuit Assen - Holland
9. Juli: 9 - Grand Prix of Kazakhstan
Sokol International Racetrack - Kasachstan
6. August: 10 - Monster Energy British Grand Prix
Silverstone Circuit - England
20. August: 11 - CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich
Red Bull Ring - Spielberg - Éisträich
3. September: 12 - Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - Spuenien
10. September: 13 - Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini
Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli - Italien
24. September: 14 - Grand Prix of India
Buddh International Circuit - Indien
1. Oktober: 15 - Motul Grand Prix of Japan
Mobility Resort Motegi - Japan
15. Oktober: 16 - Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia
Mandalika International Street Circuit - Indonesien
22. Oktober: 17 - Animoca Brands Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix
Phillip Island - Australien
29. Oktober: 18 - OR Thailand Grand Prix
Chang International Circuit - Thailand
12. November: 19 - PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia
Sepang International Circuit - Malaysia
19. November: 20 - Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar
Lusail International Circuit - Katar
26. November: 21 - Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana
Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Spuenien