MotoGP™: GRAN PREMIO RED BULL DI SAN MARINO E DELLA RIVIERA DI RIMINI
12h15 Course Moto2, 14h00 Course MotoGP mat lëtzebuergeschem an engleschem Commentaire.
Zäitplang: Sonndeg, 26. Mäerz 2023
12.00 Auer Ufank vum Stream
12.15 Auer Race Moto2
14.00 Auer Race MotoGP
Mir weisen d'MotoGP an d'Moto2 op Lëtzebuergesch um RTL.lu, dat mat Commentairë vum Chrëscht Beneké.
Mat engleschem Commentaire vun 10.45 Auer un op RTL Today
Mir weisen d'MotoGP, d'Moto2 an d'Moto 3 mat englesche Commentairen um RTL Today
Replay vun de Courssen um RTL Play
Klickt hei, fir de Replay vun de Courssen um RTL Play ze kucken
Saison-Kalenner 2023
24. September: 14 - Grand Prix of India
Buddh International Circuit - Indien
1. Oktober: 15 - Motul Grand Prix of Japan
Mobility Resort Motegi - Japan
15. Oktober: 16 - Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia
Mandalika International Street Circuit - Indonesien
22. Oktober: 17 - Animoca Brands Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix
Phillip Island - Australien
29. Oktober: 18 - OR Thailand Grand Prix
Chang International Circuit - Thailand
12. November: 19 - PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia
Sepang International Circuit - Malaysia
19. November: 20 - Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar
Lusail International Circuit - Katar
26. November: 21 - Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana
Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Spuenien