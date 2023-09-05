12h15 Course Moto2, 14h00 Course MotoGP mat lëtzebuergeschem an engleschem Commentaire.

Zäitplang: Sonndeg, 26. Mäerz 2023

12.00 Auer Ufank vum Stream
12.15 Auer Race Moto2
14.00 Auer Race MotoGP

Mir weisen d'MotoGP an d'Moto2 op Lëtzebuergesch um RTL.lu, dat mat Commentairë vum Chrëscht Beneké.

Mat engleschem Commentaire vun 10.45 Auer un op RTL Today

Mir weisen d'MotoGP, d'Moto2 an d'Moto 3 mat englesche Commentairen um RTL Today

Replay vun de Courssen um RTL Play

Klickt hei, fir de Replay vun de Courssen um RTL Play ze kucken

Saison-Kalenner 2023

24. September: 14 - Grand Prix of India
Buddh International Circuit - Indien

1. Oktober: 15 - Motul Grand Prix of Japan
Mobility Resort Motegi - Japan

15. Oktober: 16 - Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia
Mandalika International Street Circuit - Indonesien

22. Oktober: 17 - Animoca Brands Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix
Phillip Island - Australien

29. Oktober: 18 - OR Thailand Grand Prix
Chang International Circuit - Thailand

12. November: 19 - PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia
Sepang International Circuit - Malaysia

19. November: 20 - Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar
Lusail International Circuit - Katar

26. November: 21 - Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana
Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Spuenien