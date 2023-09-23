10.15 Auer Course Moto2, 12.00 Auer Course MotoGP mat lëtzebuergeschem Commentaire.

Zäitplang: Sonndeg, 24. September 2023



10.00 Auer Ufank vum Stream

10.15 Auer Race Moto2

12.00 Auer Race MotoGP

Mir weisen d'MotoGP an d'Moto2 op Lëtzebuergesch um RTL.lu, dat mat Commentairë vum Chrëscht Beneké an dem Chris Leesch.

Mat engleschem Commentaire vun 9.00 Auer un op RTL Today

Mir weisen d'MotoGP, d'Moto2 an d'Moto 3 mat englesche Commentairen um RTL Today

Replay vun de Courssen um RTL Play

Klickt hei, fir de Replay vun de Courssen um RTL Play ze kucken

Saison-Kalenner 2023

24. September: 14 - Grand Prix of India

Buddh International Circuit - Indien

1. Oktober: 15 - Motul Grand Prix of Japan

Mobility Resort Motegi - Japan

15. Oktober: 16 - Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia

Mandalika International Street Circuit - Indonesien



22. Oktober: 17 - Animoca Brands Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix

Phillip Island - Australien



29. Oktober: 18 - OR Thailand Grand Prix

Chang International Circuit - Thailand



12. November: 19 - PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia

Sepang International Circuit - Malaysia

19. November: 20 - Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar

Lusail International Circuit - Katar

26. November: 21 - Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana

Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Spuenien