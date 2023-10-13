7.15 Auer Course Moto2, 9.00 Auer Course MotoGP mat lëtzebuergeschem Commentaire.

Zäitplang: Sonndeg, 15. Oktober 2023

7.00 Auer Ufank vum Stream
7.15 Auer Race Moto2
9.00 Auer Race MotoGP

Mir weisen d'MotoGP an d'Moto2 op Lëtzebuergesch um RTL.lu. Dat mat Commentairë vum Chrëscht Beneké.

Mat engleschem Commentaire vun 6.00 Auer un op RTL Today

Replay vun de Courssen um RTL Play

Saison-Kalenner 2023

15. Oktober: 16 - Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia
Mandalika International Street Circuit - Indonesien

22. Oktober: 17 - Animoca Brands Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix
Phillip Island - Australien

29. Oktober: 18 - OR Thailand Grand Prix
Chang International Circuit - Thailand

12. November: 19 - PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia
Sepang International Circuit - Malaysia

19. November: 20 - Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar
Lusail International Circuit - Katar

26. November: 21 - Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana
Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Spuenien