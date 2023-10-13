MotoGP™: Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia
7.15 Auer Course Moto2, 9.00 Auer Course MotoGP mat lëtzebuergeschem Commentaire.
Zäitplang: Sonndeg, 15. Oktober 2023
7.00 Auer Ufank vum Stream
7.15 Auer Race Moto2
9.00 Auer Race MotoGP
Mir weisen d'MotoGP an d'Moto2 op Lëtzebuergesch um RTL.lu. Dat mat Commentairë vum Chrëscht Beneké.
Mat engleschem Commentaire vun 6.00 Auer un op RTL Today
Mir weisen d'MotoGP, d'Moto2 an d'Moto 3 mat englesche Commentairen um RTL Today
Klickt hei, fir de Replay vun de Courssen um RTL Play ze kucken
Saison-Kalenner 2023
15. Oktober: 16 - Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia
Mandalika International Street Circuit - Indonesien
22. Oktober: 17 - Animoca Brands Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix
Phillip Island - Australien
29. Oktober: 18 - OR Thailand Grand Prix
Chang International Circuit - Thailand
12. November: 19 - PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia
Sepang International Circuit - Malaysia
19. November: 20 - Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar
Lusail International Circuit - Katar
26. November: 21 - Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana
Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Spuenien