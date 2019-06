Here's our 2019 champion: @lizziedeignan 🇬🇧!



She becomes the first two-time winner of the @OVOEnergy Women's Tour.



Her two-second winning margin over @KNiewiadoma 🇵🇱 is the smallest ever, too!#OVOWT #UCIWWT pic.twitter.com/Vl4f1m9qfB