E puer Deeg no senger uerger Chute beim Critérium du Dauphiné huet de Brit de Secouristen, dem medezinesche Personal a senge Fans Merci gesot.

3 Deeg no senger schlëmmer Chute huet sech de Chris Froome e Samschdeg eng éischte Kéier ëffentlech ze Wuert gemellt. Hie wär frou um Liewen ze sinn an huet ville Leit Merci gesot.

„Ech weess, wéi glécklech ech si fir haut hei ze sinn a wat ech alle Secouristen an dem medezinesche Personal vun der Course schëlleg sinn“, sot de 34 Joer ale Britt an engem Message vu sengem Team Ineos. Hien huet allen Dokteren an dem ganze Spidol-Personal a senger Fra a senger Famill Merci gesot. Den Ausmooss vun der Ënnerstëtzung hätt hie ganz damiddeg gemaach.

“This is obviously a tough time but I have taken a lot of strength from the support over the last three days. The outpouring of support has been really humbling and something I would never have expected.



A special ‘thank you’ from @ChrisFroome ❤️



De Chris Froome war de leschte Mëttwoch beim Training vum Dauphiné mat 55 Stonnekilometer an eng Mauer gerannt, huet eng Rëtsch Saache gebrach.

Op enger aktueller Foto gesäit een de Froome, wéi en am Spidol am Bett läit mam Daum an der Luucht. Et wär zwar e Réckschlag, mä hie géif sech op d'Zukunft konzentréieren, sou de Chris Froome.

Schreiwes vun der Ekipp Ineos

Chris Froome has thanked Team INEOS fans and the wider cycling family for their overwhelming support in the wake of the crash he suffered on Wednesday lunchtime.

Speaking from the University Hospital of St Etienne, where he continues his post-surgery recovery, the four-time Tour de France champion expressed his thanks to the thousands of well-wishers who have sent him messages.

“Firstly, I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has sent their best wishes to me since the crash.

“This is obviously a tough time but I have taken a lot of strength from the support over the last three days. The outpouring of support has been really humbling and something I would never have expected.

“I’d also like to extend my gratitude to the team, especially Doctor Richard Usher and his medical staff, who have been exemplary since the crash. In addition, I am so thankful to the emergency services and everyone at Roanne Hospital who assisted and stabilised me, as well as the surgeons, doctors and nurses at the University Hospital of St Etienne, who have really gone above and beyond the call of duty, for which I am ever so grateful. I know how lucky I am to be here today and how much I owe to all the paramedics and medical staff on the race.

“Whilst this is a setback and a major one at that, I am focusing on looking forward. There is a long road to recovery ahead, but that recovery starts now and I am fully focused on returning back to my best.

“Finally, I want to thank my wife Michelle and my family. They’ve been with me every step of the way and their love and support will motivate me to return as quickly as possible.”