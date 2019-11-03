An engem Schreiwes deelt Leopard Pro Cycling mat, datt den 20 Joer ale Coureur déi aner Saison fir hir Ekipp fiert.

Den aktuelle Lëtzebuerger U23 Champion wiesselt bei Leopard vun der Ekipp Chambery Cyclisme Formation, Deel vun AG2R-La Mondiale.

Hei dat offiziellt Schreiwes

KEN CONTER OFF TO LEOPARD PRO CYCLING

With great pleasure, Leopard Pro Cycling announces the fourth signing for the 2020 season. The current U23 Luxembourgish National Champion Ken Conter joins from Chambery Cyclisme Formation, the development team of World Tour side AG2R-La Mondiale.

Despite being still 'only' twenty years old, 2020 will be Conter's third season in the U23 ranks. In previous years, Conter already showed his great potential, for example by becoming the Luxembourgish National Road Race Champion twice. In 2017 he claimed the title as a junior, last season he won the U23 race by beating Leopard riders Misch Leyder and Arthur Kluckers. Besides these national titles, Conter rode already some of the toughest junior and U23 races. Especially as a junior, Conter obtained great results: 6th in the GC of the GP Général Patton, 7th in the GC of the OberÖsterreich Juniorenrundfahrt and 18th at the Junior World Championships. As an allround rider who has a strong sprint and who overcomes the uphill slopes pretty well, the 2020 season will offer the 20-year-old plenty of opportunities to achieve good results.