2 Wochen no sengem Horror-Crash a Polen huet den hollännesche Coureur a senger éischter ëffentlecher Äusserung iwwert seng Chute geschwat.

Hien huet ënnert anerem iwwert seng Angscht ze stierwe geschwat an eng laang Regeneratiounszäit ugekënnegt.

Et wier eng schwéier an donkel Zäit gewiescht op der Intensivstatioun, an där hien Angscht hat, dat Ganzt net z'iwwerliewen, sou de Coureur an engem Communiqué en Dënschdeg. D'Dokteren an d'Fleegepersonal hätte säi Liewe gerett an hie wier hinnen immens dankbar dofir.

“Step by step I can slowly look to the future”

De Fabio Jakobsen ass mëttlerweil erëm doheem a kéint lues a lues ëmmer méi onofhängeg liewen. An de kommende Wochen a Méint misst hien nach eng Rëtsch Operatiounen a Behandlungen duerchféieren, sou den 23 Joer ale Sprinter.

De Jakobsen war de 5. August op der éischter Etapp vum Tour duerch Polen am Schlusssprint verongléckt. No enger Operatioun vu 5 Stonne war hien an e kënschtleche Koma geluecht ginn.

Communiqué vum Fabio Jakobsen a vun Deceuninck-Quickstep:

The Dutch Champion has a message for all those who supported him in the past couple of weeks.

It is now two weeks after my crash in Poland. The trauma doctors and nurses at the finish line in Katowice saved my life, for which I am extremely grateful to them. I spent a week in the intensive care unit at St. Barbara hospital in Sosnowiec. Here they immediately operated on me for five hours and gave me the chance to live. I am very grateful to all employees of this hospital.

It was a difficult, dark period for me in the ICU, where I was afraid of not surviving. Thanks in part to the organization behind the Tour de Pologne and my team Deceuninck – Quick-Step, my family was able to be close to me, which gave me a lot of strength.

Last Wednesday I was transferred to the Leiden University Medical Center. I was admitted to the ENT department and treated further. Step by step I can start to live more independently. Currently I am at home, where the wounds in my face and my injuries can continue to recover. In addition, I have to rest a lot in the coming months because of a severe concussion. In the coming weeks and months, I will undergo multiple surgeries and treatments to fix facial injuries.

Hereby, I want to let everyone know that I am very grateful that I am still alive. All the messages and words of support have given me tremendous strength. Step by step I can slowly look to the future, and I will fight to recover.

In particular I would like to thank Dr. Rafael, who was my surgeon in Poland, Dr. Vanmol, who was present as a team doctor in Poland, Patrick Lefevere who brought my family close to me and Agata Lang and family who, on behalf of the Tour of Poland, did very well in taking care of my family.

Fabio

