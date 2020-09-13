Am General bleift de Simon Yates virum Rafal Majka op der 1. Plaz.

Op der 7. Etapp vun der Etappecourse Tirreno-Adriatico iwwer 181 km huet sech de Mathieu Van Der Poel als Gewënner konnte feiere loossen. Am General ass weiderhin de Simon Yates de Mann am Bloe Maillot, dat mat 16 Sekonne Virsprong op de Rafal Majka an 39 Sekonne virum Geraint Thomas.

De Lëtzebuerger Alex Kirsch hat e Samschdeg opginn.

D'Top10



1 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix 4:19:23

2 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:04

3 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:04

4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:09

5 Alex Aranburu Deba (Esp) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10

6 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott 0:00:10

7 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:10

8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:10

9 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10

10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:10

De General

1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott 31:56:02

2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:16

3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:39

4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49

5 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:00:57

6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:59

7 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:22

8 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:01:26

9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:02:33

10 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:02:47