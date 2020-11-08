D'Disziplinarkommissioun vun der UCI huet den hollännesche Cyclist wéinst der uerger Chute vum Fabio Jakobsen am Tour duerch Polen suspendéiert.

De Groenewegen kritt reprochéiert d'Chute op der 5. Etapp provozéiert ze hunn an den hollännesche Champion an d'Barrière gedréckt ze hunn.

De Fabio Jakobsen gouf liewensgeféierlech blesséiert a louch zwee Deeg am kënschtleche Koma. No 3 Méint ass de Fabio Jakobsen um Wee vun der Besserung.

Schreiwes vun der UCI

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that its Disciplinary Commission has rendered its decision in relation to the incident involving the Jumbo-Visma rider Dylan Groenewegen at the first stage of the Tour de Pologne on 5 August 2020.

The UCI referred the case against the rider, who acknowledged that he deviated from his line and committed a violation of the UCI Regulations.

The rider collaborated with the investigation and accepted to serve a period of suspension until 7 May 2021, corresponding to a period of 9 months from the date of the incident. The rider also accepted to take part in a number of events to the benefit of the cycling community.

The UCI emphasises the importance of acting on any such incidents from a disciplinary point of view in a fair and consistent manner as well as continuously working on measures aimed at improving road safety.