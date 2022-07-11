E Sonndeg no der 9. Etapp vum Tour de France gouf de ganze Peloton op de Coronavirus getest.

De Méindeg de Moie koumen d'Resultater. All d'Coureure waren negativ a kënnen en Dënschdeg op der Alpenetapp, déi op Megève féiert, un den Depart goen.

Offiziellt Schreiwes

A.S.O. - UCI announcement on the results of the 10 July Covid-19 testing campaign

UCI

11 Jul 2022

In accordance with the "Rules for the organisation of road cycling competitions in the context of the coronavirus pandemic" established by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and recently updated for the Grand Tours, all riders participating in the Tour de France were tested on the evening of 10 July.

All tests were negative.

However, the UCI reminds all participants that the rules introduced over the last two years in the interests of everyone's health and safety continue to apply. These include the obligation to wear a mask, to maintain sufficient physical distance and to disinfect hands frequently.