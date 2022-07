With just 22km remaining in Stage 2, another crash has caught out the Peloton, just minutes after the previous crash that involved Nicole Frain and Anya Louw.



🚴 Watch Stage 2 of @LeTourFemmes LIVE on @SBSOnDemand here:https://t.co/jCcmohjfcv #sbstdf #couchpeloton #TDFF pic.twitter.com/rNF1qjWXPj