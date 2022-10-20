D'Lëtzebuerger Championne start 2023 dann hiert 10. Joer mat der hollännescher Ekipp.

D'Christine Majerus fiert och an Zukunft fir eng vun de beschten Ekippen am Dammecyclissem. Déi 35 Joer al Lëtzebuergerin huet hire Kontrakt bei SD Worx fir zwou weider Saisone verlängert a wäert domadder bis 2024 am Dress vun der hollännescher Ekipp fueren.

Aktuell erhëlt sech d'Lëtzebuergerin nach vun hirer Chute Enn August bei der Simac Ladies Tour an Holland. Nodeems et Problemer mat der Heelung gouf, hat d'Christine Majerus kierzlech eng zweete Kéier un der Schëller missen operéiert ginn.

Offiziellt Schreiwes vun der Ekipp

Christine Majerus has extended her contract with Team SD Worx by two years until 2024. Next year, the 35-year-old Luxembourger will start her tenth year within the team. This makes her the record holder within Team SD Worx. Sports manager Danny Stam has therefore now been working with Christine Majerus for ten years. "You can always count on her," Stam emphasises. "She is a good rider who still reaches her level. All these years, we as a team have enjoyed Christine a lot and she is still extremely motivated. Furthermore, she is a real team player. Especially for the younger riders, it is important to have an experienced routine rider like Majerus to show them the way in the team."

"Why should I change teams when I am having an excellent time at Team SD Worx," Christine Majerus wonders aloud. "I am proud to always be with the number one team in the world. After so many years, they still want to continue with me. I am indeed a rider who often puts herself at the service of the team. But with this team I also know that from time to time I can ride for my own chance in various races. I also like to help young riders find their way. This way I can also give something back to cycling that has brought me so much beauty."

The strength of Team SD Worx is the team spirit combined with the individual qualities of several riders within the squad. "The team starts in every race with the plan to win. Getting to the top is difficult, but being number one in the UCI ranking for so many years in a row is really special. Again and again we have to confirm our status. I do sometimes wonder how we managed that. We have worked with several top riders in recent years, but each time there is a team. The team spirit is great. Everyone is always willing to work for each other. If someone wins, we all feel that as our victory. In that respect, the team really feels like a family to me. And for a family member you are willing to do just a bit more than for another."