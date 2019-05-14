The brilliantly monickered Infinite Tucker gave everything in a recent 400m hurdles event in Arkansas, USA.

Coming into the home straight just on the shoulder of the race leader, Robert Grant, Tucker puts in a helluva dive 3 metres out to nab the gold medal.

The burns Tucker must have felt after slamming into the track cannot compare to those suffered by Grant who must have thought he had won the 400m hurdle final at the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Track and Field Championships.

"If I say what I thought on this camera, microphone right now, Coach (Pat) Henry would kick me off the team." Grant said after the race.

Tucker was understandably a little more ebullient: "I closed my eyes over hurdle 10. I opened it, saw my ma at the finish, and I jumped to give her a hug." he told ESPN. "I just gave it my all and I felt like diving to the finish was me using my whole body. I just gave it my all that race."