Please @BigHitEnt give us the chance to have @BTS_twt in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil too! Maracanã has a capacity of 87K! We have so many beautiful places to our boys visit. We have been waiting for so long!#BTSatMARACANA2020 💛#BRAZIL 💚#BTSatAllianzParque_D2 💙 pic.twitter.com/fKPECKkCIC