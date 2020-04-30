Den Triathlon an der Muselgéigend war ugangs fir de 14. Juni 2020 geplangt, huet awer wéinst der Kris missen op e spéideren Zäitpunkt verréckelt ginn.

Wéi den Organisateur matdeelt, kruten d'Participante eng Mail mat genauen Detailer. Als neien Datum gouf den 11. Oktober 2020 festgehalen. Fir weider Froen/Informatiounen oder fir de Fall, wou ee keng Mail krut, soll een eng Mail un luxembourg70.3@ironman.com maachen.

Communiqué

Press information IRONMAN 70.3 Luxembourg-Région Moselle

With the health and safety of our community being an utmost priority, and in alignment with our partners the City of Remich and the regional tourist office Visit Moselle Luxembourg in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRONMAN 70.3 Luxembourg-Région Moselle triathlon originally scheduled for June 14, 2020 has been postponed to October 11, 2020. Athletes that are registered for the event are receiving an email with further details.

While we are prevented from holding the event on the original event date, we are looking forward to providing athletes with an exceptional event experience in the future.