D'Fina huet e Méindeg annoncéiert, dass d'Weltmeeschterschaft am Schwammen zu Fukuoka a Japan nach emol verréckelt gouf.

D'Schwamm-WM vun dësem Joer war op de Summer 2021 gesat ginn, ma elo huet d'Fina decidéiert, dësen Delai nach emol e gutt Stéck no hannen ze réckelen. D'Schwamm-WM ass deemno vum 13. bis den 29. Mee 2022.

Schreiwes vun der Fina

FINA confirms new dates for FINA World Championships in Fukuoka (JPN) Following consultation with the city of Fukuoka, Japan Swimming Federation, organisers, athletes, coaches, technical committees, TV partners and sponsors, FINA is pleased to announce that the FINA World Championships in Fukuoka (JPN), initially scheduled for the summer of 2021, will now take place from May 13-29, 2022.

"After liaising with the relevant stakeholders and receiving feedback from them, we have no doubt that the decision taken will provide the best possible conditions for all participants at the Championships. We look forward to witnessing the world's best aquatic athletes from around the world competing in the city of Fukuoka (JPN) in 2022," said FINA President Dr Julio C. Maglione. "At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned."

The FINA Family would like to thank the authorities of the City of Fukuoka, the Japan Swimming Federation, Organising Committee of the FINA World Championships, and all our partners for their commitment and support in reaching this decision.

Moreover, the FINA World Masters Championships will take place across the island of Kyushu (JPN), from May 31-June 9, 2022.