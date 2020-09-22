Wéi d'Organisateure matdeelen, wier si zouversiichtlech gewiescht, datt d'Event dëst Joer kéint sinn.

Elo hu si awer matgedeelt, datt d'Editioun 2020 komplett ofgesot ass. Déi nächst Editioun ass da wéi geplangt den 20. Juni 2021.

Nieft der Musel, wou jo ugangs sollt geschwomme ginn, sinn och elo an de Weieren zu Rëmerschen, wou dës Kéier sollt geschwomme ginn, Bloalgen.

Den Organisateur huet deemno matgedeelt, datt des Editioun, déi eigentlech fir den 11. Oktober geplangt war, elo ganz ausfält.

Offiziellt Schreiwes

When we postponed the IRONMAN 70.3 Luxembourg-Région Moselle triathlon from its original date of June 14 to October 11, 2020, we felt very confident we would still be able to deliver an exceptional event weekend as planned. In meetings leading up to the event, the regional safety and health authorities were satisfied that IRONMAN's proposed health and safety measures were well designed, and that participants, staff and the wider public would have been sufficiently protected from potential COVID-19 transmission.

However, we were recently informed by the authorities that the Riemescher Weiern, this year's location of the swim course has been closed to the public indefinitely due to an infestation of blue-green algae. In addition, the Mosel river, the swim course's original location has also been affected by blue-green algae and has unsuitable swim conditions.

Due to this new information and after further conversations with authorities, we regret to share that the event cannot take place in 2020 as planned and will now return on June 20, 2021.

In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that this decision due to the above-mentioned unforeseen events will come as a disappointment and we share in those feelings, especially at this late juncture.

Athletes that are registered for the event are receiving an email with further details.

While we are prevented from holding the event in 2020, we are looking forward to providing athletes with an exceptional event experience in the future.