𝗩𝗔𝗡 𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗩𝗢𝗢𝗥𝗧 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦



Vincent van der Voort beats Nathan Aspinall 4-2 to book his place in the Last 16.



His best run at the World Championship in five years! pic.twitter.com/eplJSZploX