En Dënschdeg hunn d'Organisateure vum Ironman 70.3 zu Réimech matgedeelt, datt d'Sportmanifestatioun op den 11. September no hanne geluecht gouf.

U sech sollt den Ironman 70.3 jo schonns am Juni sinn, wéinst der Covid-Situatioun gëtt dat awer schwéier, op d'Been ze stellen.

Well een den Athleten awer déi beschtméiglech Konditiounen erméigleche wëll, huet een decidéiert, d'Event ze verréckelen.

Offiziellt Schreiwes

IRONMAN 70.3 Luxembourg-Région Moselle



Race Update

Our teams have been hard at work preparing safe and enjoyable in-person events for our athletes in 2021, including the IRONMAN 70.3 Luxembourg-Région Moselle triathlon.

Unfortunately, after evaluating the continued status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Luxembourg and the resulting restrictions in place, we regret to inform you that IRONMAN 70.3 Luxembourg-Région Moselle cannot take place in June and has been rescheduled for September 11, 2021.

We acknowledge that this latest shift may not be the news you were hoping to receive but we believe the event will be better positioned in September and wanted to ensure that our athletes, partners and volunteers know as early as possible.

Please know that we remain just as focused on creating an exceptional race in the future. Our team will continue to work hard developing and refining operational plans in a manner consistent with local community objectives and within the guidelines and recommendations set by public health entities as it relates to COVID-19.

We thank our athletes for their continued understanding and look forward to returning with a great event later this year.