Am decisive Match hunn déi Beeforter mat 5:4 géint den Tornado Lëtzebuerg gewonnen.

Déi lescht 25 Joer hat sech ëmmer den Tornado Lëtzebuerg de Lëtzebuerger Championstitel geséchert. Dëst Joer hunn d'Beefort d'Knights sech den Titel an der Luxembourg Hockey League geséchert.

Schreiwes vun der Lëtzebuerger Äishockeyfederatioun

The wait is over, Luxembourg has a new national champion: The Beaufort Knights ! In a nerve-racking game between the title defending Tornado Luxembourg and the Beaufort Knights, the Knights ended their decade long wait in front of hundreds of loud and passionate fans. The game could not have been more exciting, as both teams were fighting fiercely.

The Tornado Luxembourg opened the score and got ahold of a 2-0 lead and proved how much they wanted to defend this title, but the Knights proved perseverance and did not let go. They turned the game around and sealed the deal in the last 2 minutes of the game on a goal by none else than Benny Welter.

After an over 25-year long tenure and dominance by the Tornado Luxembourg, the country has now crowned a new champion.

The national league had undergone major restructuring over the last year, received a new league format and a new name: Luxembourg Hockey League (LHL). The rebirth of the league paid off, as 8 teams were fighting for this championship; more than Luxembourg has ever had. Luxembourg's hockey community is hotter than ever and the sport is growing at a fast pace.

Up next: The national team will be hosting a Division III world championship in Luxembourg in April, that will see Luxembourg's best domestic players join forces and proudly wear the red lion on their chests.