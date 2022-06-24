D'Lëtzebuerger Damme-Futtball-Nationalekipp spillt e Freideg am «Daugava Stadion» zu Rīga géint Lettland.

Ufank vum Match: 16h00
Viraussiichtlechen Enn: 17h50

FLF Selektioun

RTL

Delegation:

Mrs NARDECCHIA Carine, head of delegation
Mr DI BARI Tun, board member
Mr SANTOS Daniel, coach
Mrs CORREIA Cristina, assistant coach
Mr NOEL Jean-Marie, goalkeeper coach
Mr RUTARE Kevin, fitness coach
Dr THEIS Aurélie, team doctor
Mr GOTTINI Mathieu, physiotherapist
Mr MIRANDA David, physiotherapist
Mrs THILL Elisabeth, team representative
Mrs VIDAL Sylvie, team representative