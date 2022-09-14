Vum 14. bis de 17. September sinn an der Arena vun der Coque TeamGym-Europameeschterschaften. Op RTL.lu fannt Dir de Livestream.

12 Turnerinne wäerte Lëtzebuerg op der TeamGym-Europameeschterschaft vun e Mëttwoch un an der Arena vun der Coque vertrieden.

Livestream Programm

1. Dag: Mëttwoch 14. September
15:15 bis 15:45 Opening Ceremony
15:45 bis 16:45 Junior Qualifications - Men's Teams
17:15 bis 18:40 Junior Qualifications - Mixed Teams
19:00 bis 21:50 Junior Qualifications - Women's Team

2. Dag: Doneschdeg 15. September
14:00 bis 15:55 Senior Qualfications - Mixed Teams
16:30 bis 18:35 Senior Qualfications - Women's Teams
19:15 bis 20:55 Senior Qualfications - Men's Teams

3. Dag: Freideg 16. September
14:00 bis 15:00 Junior Finals - Men's Teams
15:05 bis 15:20 Award Ceremony - Junior Men's Teams
15:45 bis 17:10 Junior Finals - Mixed Teams
17:15 bis 17:30 Award Ceremony - Junior Mixed Teams
18:00 bis 19:40 Junior Finals - Women's Teams
19:45 bis 20:00 Award Ceremony - Junior Women's Teams

4. Dag: Samschdeg 17. September
12:00 bis 13:25 Senior Finals - Mixed Teams
13:30 bis 13:45 Award Ceremony - Senior Mixed Teams
14:00 bis 15:25 Senior Finals - Women's Teams
15:30 bis 15:45 Award Ceremony - Senior Women's Teams
16:00 bis 17:20 Senior Finals - Men's Teams
17:25 bis 17:30 SmartScoring's Shooting Star Award
17:30 bis 17:45 Award Ceremony - Senior Men's Teams
17:45 bis 18:00 All Star Team announcement
18:00 bis 18:15 Closing Ceremony

Team Gym Lëtzebuerger Delegatioun

  Delegation Full name Birth date Gender Function
1 [LUX] Luxembourg Specchio Alyssia 04/10/1996 Female Judge
2 [LUX] Luxembourg Triebsch Alicia   Female Coach
3 [LUX] Luxembourg Vicente Simoes Nathalie 08/06/1999 Female Judge
4 [LUX] Luxembourg Thuy Lena 19/04/2005 Female Gymnast
5 [LUX] Luxembourg Brenner Kiara Lisa 12/05/2008 Female Gymnast
6 [LUX] Luxembourg Di Millo Aimée 23/05/2007 Female Gymnast
7 [LUX] Luxembourg Freitas Shanice 02/01/2007 Female Gymnast
8 [LUX] Luxembourg Marochi Paloma 23/11/2007 Female Gymnast
9 [LUX] Luxembourg Neves Roupar Sara 10/04/2007 Female Gymnast
10 [LUX] Luxembourg Njoya Maura 24/10/2008 Female Gymnast
11 [LUX] Luxembourg Pinto Carvalho Leticia 19/01/2007 Female Gymnast
12 [LUX] Luxembourg Read Emma 08/11/2007 Female Gymnast
13 [LUX] Luxembourg Riel Allison 27/12/2006 Female Gymnast
14 [LUX] Luxembourg Scheer Ella 31/01/2008 Female Gymnast
15 [LUX] Luxembourg Bistrup Sandhoj Frida 20/12/2007 Female Gymnast
16 [LUX] Luxembourg Machado Jose 23/09/1966 Male Head of Delegation
17 [LUX] Luxembourg Sagramola Silvio 25/04/1957 Male Coach