Vum 14. bis de 17. September sinn an der Arena vun der Coque TeamGym-Europameeschterschaften. Op RTL.lu fannt Dir de Livestream.
12 Turnerinne wäerte Lëtzebuerg op der TeamGym-Europameeschterschaft vun e Mëttwoch un an der Arena vun der Coque vertrieden.
Livestream Programm
1. Dag: Mëttwoch 14. September
15:15 bis 15:45 Opening Ceremony
15:45 bis 16:45 Junior Qualifications - Men's Teams
17:15 bis 18:40 Junior Qualifications - Mixed Teams
19:00 bis 21:50 Junior Qualifications - Women's Team
2. Dag: Doneschdeg 15. September
14:00 bis 15:55 Senior Qualfications - Mixed Teams
16:30 bis 18:35 Senior Qualfications - Women's Teams
19:15 bis 20:55 Senior Qualfications - Men's Teams
3. Dag: Freideg 16. September
14:00 bis 15:00 Junior Finals - Men's Teams
15:05 bis 15:20 Award Ceremony - Junior Men's Teams
15:45 bis 17:10 Junior Finals - Mixed Teams
17:15 bis 17:30 Award Ceremony - Junior Mixed Teams
18:00 bis 19:40 Junior Finals - Women's Teams
19:45 bis 20:00 Award Ceremony - Junior Women's Teams
4. Dag: Samschdeg 17. September
12:00 bis 13:25 Senior Finals - Mixed Teams
13:30 bis 13:45 Award Ceremony - Senior Mixed Teams
14:00 bis 15:25 Senior Finals - Women's Teams
15:30 bis 15:45 Award Ceremony - Senior Women's Teams
16:00 bis 17:20 Senior Finals - Men's Teams
17:25 bis 17:30 SmartScoring's Shooting Star Award
17:30 bis 17:45 Award Ceremony - Senior Men's Teams
17:45 bis 18:00 All Star Team announcement
18:00 bis 18:15 Closing Ceremony
Team Gym Lëtzebuerger Delegatioun
|Delegation
|Full name
|Birth date
|Gender
|Function
|1
|[LUX] Luxembourg
|Specchio Alyssia
|04/10/1996
|Female
|Judge
|2
|[LUX] Luxembourg
|Triebsch Alicia
|Female
|Coach
|3
|[LUX] Luxembourg
|Vicente Simoes Nathalie
|08/06/1999
|Female
|Judge
|4
|[LUX] Luxembourg
|Thuy Lena
|19/04/2005
|Female
|Gymnast
|5
|[LUX] Luxembourg
|Brenner Kiara Lisa
|12/05/2008
|Female
|Gymnast
|6
|[LUX] Luxembourg
|Di Millo Aimée
|23/05/2007
|Female
|Gymnast
|7
|[LUX] Luxembourg
|Freitas Shanice
|02/01/2007
|Female
|Gymnast
|8
|[LUX] Luxembourg
|Marochi Paloma
|23/11/2007
|Female
|Gymnast
|9
|[LUX] Luxembourg
|Neves Roupar Sara
|10/04/2007
|Female
|Gymnast
|10
|[LUX] Luxembourg
|Njoya Maura
|24/10/2008
|Female
|Gymnast
|11
|[LUX] Luxembourg
|Pinto Carvalho Leticia
|19/01/2007
|Female
|Gymnast
|12
|[LUX] Luxembourg
|Read Emma
|08/11/2007
|Female
|Gymnast
|13
|[LUX] Luxembourg
|Riel Allison
|27/12/2006
|Female
|Gymnast
|14
|[LUX] Luxembourg
|Scheer Ella
|31/01/2008
|Female
|Gymnast
|15
|[LUX] Luxembourg
|Bistrup Sandhoj Frida
|20/12/2007
|Female
|Gymnast
|16
|[LUX] Luxembourg
|Machado Jose
|23/09/1966
|Male
|Head of Delegation
|17
|[LUX] Luxembourg
|Sagramola Silvio
|25/04/1957
|Male
|Coach