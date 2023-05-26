2023 CEV SCA Senior Women Championships
Livestream vun de Matcher
Vum 26. bis den 28. Mee ginn an der Coque CEV SCA Senior Women Championships gespillt. RTL wéist d'Matcher am Livestream.
Pool A:
Lëtzebuerg
Irland
Malte
Pool B:
Island
Nordirland
Schottland
De Programm vun de Streamen aus der Coque:
Freideg, 26. Mee
12h30 : Pool B: Island vs Nordirland
15h00: Pool A: Lëtzebuerg vs Malta
17h30: Pool B: Island Schottland
20h00: Pool A: Lëtzebuerg vs Irland
Samschdeg, 27. Mee
11h00 : Pool A : Malta vs Irland
13h30: Pool B: Schottland vs Nordirland
17h30 : Halleffinall 1 : 1te Pool B vs 2te Pool A
20h00 : Halleffinall 2: 1te Pool A vs 2te Pool B
Sonndeg, 28 Mee
12h30 : Match fir 5t Plaz
15h00: Match fir 3t Plaz
17h00: Finall
Am meeschte gelies