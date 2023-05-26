Vum 26. bis den 28. Mee ginn an der Coque CEV SCA Senior Women Championships gespillt. RTL wéist d'Matcher am Livestream.

Pool A:

Lëtzebuerg

Irland

Malte

Pool B:

Island

Nordirland

Schottland

De Programm vun de Streamen aus der Coque:

Freideg, 26. Mee

12h30 : Pool B: Island vs Nordirland

15h00: Pool A: Lëtzebuerg vs Malta

17h30: Pool B: Island Schottland

20h00: Pool A: Lëtzebuerg vs Irland

Samschdeg, 27. Mee

11h00 : Pool A : Malta vs Irland

13h30: Pool B: Schottland vs Nordirland

17h30 : Halleffinall 1 : 1te Pool B vs 2te Pool A

20h00 : Halleffinall 2: 1te Pool A vs 2te Pool B

Sonndeg, 28 Mee

12h30 : Match fir 5t Plaz

15h00: Match fir 3t Plaz

17h00: Finall