Vum 26. bis den 28. Mee ginn an der Coque CEV SCA Senior Women Championships gespillt. RTL wéist d'Matcher am Livestream.

Pool A:
Lëtzebuerg
Irland
Malte

Pool B:
Island
Nordirland
Schottland

De Programm vun de Streamen aus der Coque:

Freideg, 26. Mee
12h30 : Pool B: Island vs Nordirland
15h00: Pool A: Lëtzebuerg vs Malta
17h30: Pool B: Island Schottland
20h00: Pool A: Lëtzebuerg vs Irland

Samschdeg, 27. Mee
11h00 : Pool A : Malta vs Irland
13h30: Pool B: Schottland vs Nordirland

17h30 : Halleffinall 1 : 1te Pool B vs 2te Pool A
20h00 : Halleffinall 2: 1te Pool A vs 2te Pool B

Sonndeg, 28 Mee
12h30 : Match fir 5t Plaz
15h00: Match fir 3t Plaz
17h00: Finall